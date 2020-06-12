SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 12 June 2020

SBS Punjabi

Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, June 12, 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced international students can return on a "pilot basis". Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2020 at 9:01pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 8:44pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; including updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 12 June 2020 at 9:01pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 8:44pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this bulletin…

  • Up to 10,000 people allowed in smaller sports stadiums and other venues from July
  • International students could be allowed back in Australia by next month
  • And, in sport, English Premier League players to show support for Black Lives Matter
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

Indian students stuck offshore and running out of visas seek exemption from Australia's travel ban

COVID-19 impact on visa processing times: ‘Visas continue to be processed, though some applications may take longer’

Temporary visa holders stranded in India write to PM Scott Morrison to allow them to return to Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?