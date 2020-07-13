Australian News in Punjabi: 13 July 2020

In today’s news bulletin :





1,000 more troops and five million more masks to be sent to Victoria to help fight the coronavirus; Stern warnings in New South Wales after multiple COVID-19 cases linked to hospitality venues; And in sport, a National Rugby League player gets caught up in a coronavirus cluster











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



