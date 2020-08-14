Australian News in Punjabi: 14 August 2020

In this bulletin...





Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the government’s response to coronavirus outbreaks in the aged care sector

A man in his 20s among 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Victoria

And, the number of international travellers entering Australia has dropped dramatically during the pandemic, with just 5400 foreign visitors arriving in the country in June.

Almost 16,000 Australians returned home from overseas during the month, a reduction of 98 per cent compared with June last year.





Roughly 12 per cent flew home from India, which was the largest share of any country.





Less than 60 international students arrived in Australia in June, a decrease of nearly 100 per cent compared to the 45,980 students in the same month the previous year. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





