Australian News in Punjabi: 14 January 2021

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she'll propose a national network of outback quarantine camps to protect Australians from the U-K variant of coronavirus.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she'll propose a national network of outback quarantine camps to protect Australians Source: AAP

Published 14 January 2021 at 9:33pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin....

A mother and three children found dead in a home in Melbourne's northwest...

Queensland considers using vacant regional mining camps to quarantine returned travellers...

And in cricket, Will Pucovski ruled out of the foruth Test against India after failing to recover from a shoulder injury.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


