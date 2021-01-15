Australian News in Punjabi: 15 January 2021

Police say they believe a 42-year-old woman whose body was discovered alongside that of her three children in Melbourne's northwest is responsible for all four of the deaths.





Katie Perinovic and her three children, seven-year-old Claire, five-year-old Anna and three-year-old Matthew, were found dead at their home in Tullamarine yesterday.





Queensland health authorities are defending their protocols after a woman left hotel quarantine to accompany her sick father to the hospital.





The woman left quarantine at Brisbane's Hotel Grand Chancellor earlier this week to help with translation when her father was transported for medical treatment.





Victoria is reporting its ninth consecutive day without any new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.





Two new infections have been identified among international travellers in hotel quarantine.





