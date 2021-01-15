SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 15 January 2021

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young

Published 15 January 2021 at 10:19pm
By Paras Nagpal
In this bulletin: More details emerge about the deaths of a mother and three children in Melbourne's north-west, Queensland authorities defend their quarantine protocols and more.

Police say they believe a 42-year-old woman whose body was discovered alongside that of her three children in Melbourne's northwest is responsible for all four of the deaths. 

Katie Perinovic and her three children, seven-year-old Claire, five-year-old Anna and three-year-old Matthew, were found dead at their home in Tullamarine yesterday.

Queensland health authorities are defending their protocols after a woman left hotel quarantine to accompany her sick father to the hospital.

The woman left quarantine at Brisbane's Hotel Grand Chancellor earlier this week to help with translation when her father was transported for medical treatment.

Victoria is reporting its ninth consecutive day without any new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Two new infections have been identified among international travellers in hotel quarantine.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


