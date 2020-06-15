Australian News in Punjabi: 15 June 2020

In today’s news bulletin –





Victorian M-P Adem Somyurek resigns from the Labor Party, after allegations of branch-stacking are revealed. Mr Somyurek has since denied these claims. The allegations were made in an exclusive coverage by Nine’ 60 Minutes and The Age that also shared a video from Labor party’s Tarneit branch meeting where a former ALP member Jasvinder Sidhu was allegedly punched in the head after about 100 people stormed into this meeting in February 2020. This gathering was also attended by some prominent members of the Indian community living in Melbourne.





Another Melbourne Black Lives Matter protester tests positive to COVID-19.





And, the prime minister outlines some of the new projects the government will help fund to revive the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.





To hear the full news bulletin, click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



