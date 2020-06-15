SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 15 June 2020

A vision from Labor party’s Tarneit branch meeting where a former member was allegedly attacked after 100 people stormed into this meeting; MP Adem Somyurek (R).

ਲੇਬਰ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਟਾਰਨੀਟ ਸ਼ਾਖਾ ਦੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਏ ਐਲ ਪੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੱਧੂ 'ਤੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ' 'ਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ; ਸਾਂਸਦ ਐਡਮ ਸੋਮੀਯੂਰਕ (ਸੱਜੇ)। Source: Supplied

Published 15 June 2020 at 9:04pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; including updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In today’s news bulletin –

Victorian M-P Adem Somyurek resigns from the Labor Party, after allegations of branch-stacking are revealed. Mr Somyurek has since denied these claims. The allegations were made in an exclusive coverage by Nine’ 60 Minutes and The Age that also shared a video from Labor party’s Tarneit branch meeting where a former ALP member Jasvinder Sidhu was allegedly punched in the head after about 100 people stormed into this meeting in February 2020. This gathering was also attended by some prominent members of the Indian community living in Melbourne.

Another Melbourne Black Lives Matter protester tests positive to COVID-19.

And, the prime minister outlines some of the new projects the government will help fund to revive the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

