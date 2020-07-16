Australian News in Punjabi: 16 July 2020

SBS Punjabi

Published 16 July 2020 at 9:23pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

** The national unemployment rate rises again, Prime Minister warns the situation in Victoria could see it increase yet again...

** Victoria hits record high numbers of new coronavirus cases and two more deaths...

and

** Cricket Australia names a 26-man squad for a proposed tour of England.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

