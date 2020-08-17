SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 17 August 2020

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian apologised for the Ruby Princess debacle. Source: AAP

Published 17 August 2020 at 9:09pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

** New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian apologises over the Ruby Princess debacle...

** A report into diversity across Australia's media landscape shows presenters primarily have an Anglo-Celtic background...

and

** In the AFL, the interstate battle for Grand Final hosting rights continues.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

