Australian News in Punjabi: 17 July 2020

Australia exceeds 11,000 coronavirus cases





Fears the Melbourne outbreak could spread to regional Victoria





And, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the film industry will be a key part of Australia's economic recovery, as the sector receives a $400 million boost.





“Whether it's Hollywood or Bollywood, or wherever they're coming from, they know they can come here and make the films that will create great success. But will generate the jobs, whether it's from making coffees or the quite sophisticated work which is done on prefabrication of sets, the film industry reaches into so many different sectors and people who work in the sector also work in other industries, particularly here around the Gold Coast. And so this is an investment in jobs," says PM Scott Morrison





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





