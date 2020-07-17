Australian News in Punjabi: 17 July 2020

SBS Punjabi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there are more than 3,000 ADF personnel assisting in the fight against coronavirus. Source: AAP

Published 17 July 2020 at 9:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

Australia exceeds 11,000 coronavirus cases

Fears the Melbourne outbreak could spread to regional Victoria

And, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the film industry will be a key part of Australia's economic recovery, as the sector receives a $400 million boost.

“Whether it's Hollywood or Bollywood, or wherever they're coming from, they know they can come here and make the films that will create great success. But will generate the jobs, whether it's from making coffees or the quite sophisticated work which is done on prefabrication of sets, the film industry reaches into so many different sectors and people who work in the sector also work in other industries, particularly here around the Gold Coast. And so this is an investment in jobs," says PM Scott Morrison

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

