Australian News in Punjabi: 18 December 2020

In this bulletin...





* The Northern Beaches cluster in Sydney grows to 28 cases and triggers Australia wide border restrictions.





* The Northern Territory Government approves a large liquor outlet in Darwin despite community concerns...





and in Sports





* Integrity Australia disappointed Russia's doping ban has been halved to two years.





Investigations are continuing into the source of the Northern Beaches COVID-19 cluster in New South Wales that's now increased to 28. Chief Health Officer Doctor Kerry Chant says the strain is out of the United States.





Queensland's Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young says contact tracing is underway, after a case linked to the Northern Beaches travelled to the state on a flight on December 16. She says all travellers from the Northern Beaches will have to go into hotel quarantine.





Victorians are being advised not to travel to Sydney. Health Minister Martin Foley says the Northern Beaches outbreak is rapidly evolving and people could be forced to undertake mandatory quarantine if they've spent time in Sydney





Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan says a hard border closure with New South Wales might need to be put back in place if case numbers continue to climb. Anyone arriving in WA from New South Wales now has to quarantine for 14 days and be tested on day 11.





Tasmania will require people returning from high risk areas in New South Wales to undergo mandatory quarantine. It's keeping its borders open to New South Wales residents for now except anyone from the Northern Beaches and several other high risk areas in Kirribilli, Peakhurst and Penrith.





