Australian News in Punjabi: 18 June 2020

Published 18 June 2020 at 9:04pm, updated 19 June 2020 at 9:35am
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Economists are predicting the unemployment rate will worsen as coronavirus support measures are reduced in Australia. The jobless rate has reached its highest level in nearly 20 years, spiking to 7.1% in May. This decline in employment is the second biggest on record after national figures show nearly 600,000 people lost work in April.

Presenting the major national and international news stories, including sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for Friday, June 19.

In this bulletin...

** The latest unemployment numbers described as heartbreaking with warnings of more job losses to come...

** Three arrested over a massive drug seizure...

And

** A record global increase in the number of displaced refugees and asylum-seekers.

Click on the audio player icon above to hear the full news bulletin.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


