Australian News in Punjabi 19 January 2021: India wins the fourth and final Test against Australia

In this bulletin....





** Testing rates in New South Wales still to low to ease restrictions...





**The Northern Territory government makes the use of masks mandatory on planes and in airports...





Advertisement

And





** In cricket, India wins the fourth and final Test against Australia.





Listen to the bulletin in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



