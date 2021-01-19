SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 19 January 2021: India wins the fourth and final Test against Australia

SBS Punjabi

Indian cricket fans wave flags on day 2 the cricket test match between India and Australia in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

Indian cricket fans wave flags on day 2 the cricket test match between India and Australia in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2021 at 9:21pm, updated 19 January 2021 at 9:28pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

India wins the fourth and final Test against Australia by three wickets retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. It's the first time in 32 years that Australia's been beaten at the Gabba.

In this bulletin....

** Testing rates in New South Wales still to low to ease restrictions...

**The Northern Territory government makes the use of masks mandatory on planes and in airports...

And

** In cricket, India wins the fourth and final Test against Australia.

Listen to the bulletin in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


