Australian News in Punjabi : 2 September 2020

隨著必需品成本上升的速度，處於幾十年來的高位，樂施會一份數劇顯示，食品和能源行業內的億萬富翁的財富、每兩日就增加了 10 億美元，每約 30 小時就出現一名新的億萬富豪，近 100 萬人可能會以幾乎相同的速度陷入極端貧窮水平 。

隨著必需品成本上升的速度，處於幾十年來的高位，樂施會一份數劇顯示，食品和能源行業內的億萬富翁的財富、每兩日就增加了 10 億美元，每約 30 小時就出現一名新的億萬富豪，近 100 萬人可能會以幾乎相同的速度陷入極端貧窮水平 。 Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian economy slumps into recession, Victoria records another 90 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities, and in sport, Brisbane has won the right to host this year's AFL grand final.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
Previous news bulletins

Australian News in Punjabi: 28 August 2020

Australian News in Punjabi : 27 August 2020

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023

Rana Ranbir SBS Punjabi.png

A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Sukhnoor and khushi.jpg

Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

FIVE DOLLAR BANKNOTE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 2 February 2023