Australian News in Punjabi: 20 July 2020

In this bulletin...











** The government reveals the future of JobKeeper and JobSeeker...





** Health officials plead with the public to take this pandemic more seriously ...





and





** In sport, a Human Rights Watch report documents damning abuse testimonies of child athletes in Japan.





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



