Australian News in Punjabi: 20 May 2020

In today’s news bulletin: The federal government stands by its push for the independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, despite the threat of more retaliation from China; A major union savages Qantas' plans to return to normal flying without social distancing onboard aircraft; and concern for local amateur sport in the wake of the pandemic





In light of recent rocky relations with China, Australia is looking to export more goods to India - particularly agricultural products.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















