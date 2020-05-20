SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 20 May 2020

SBS Punjabi

India and Australia to talk about increasing trade

Australia is looking to export more goods to India Source: GettyImages/Olksii Liskonih

Published 20 May 2020 at 9:36pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In today’s news bulletin:  The federal government stands by its push for the independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, despite the threat of more retaliation from China; A major union savages Qantas' plans to return to normal flying without social distancing onboard aircraft; and  concern for local amateur sport in the wake of the pandemic

In light of recent rocky relations with China, Australia is looking to export more goods to India - particularly agricultural products.

