Australian News in Punjabi: 22 June 2020

State leaders grapple with the decision of when to open state borders, after Victoria's spike in COVID-19 cases

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy insists Victoria's public health response is extensive, as it battles six virus hotspots in the council areas of Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin

And, New South Wales will maintain its open border with Victoria, after debating travel restrictions due to a spike in Victorian infections







