SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 22 June 2020

SBS Punjabi

A Victoria Police officer speaks to a man at St Kilda beach in Melbourne.

A Victoria Police officer speaks to a man at St Kilda beach in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 June 2020 at 9:01pm, updated 22 June 2020 at 10:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; including updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 22 June 2020 at 9:01pm, updated 22 June 2020 at 10:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

  • State leaders grapple with the decision of when to open state borders, after Victoria's spike in COVID-19 cases
  • Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy insists Victoria's public health response is extensive, as it battles six virus hotspots in the council areas of Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin 
  • And, New South Wales will maintain its open border with Victoria, after debating travel restrictions due to a spike in Victorian infections
 

To hear the full news bulletin, click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?