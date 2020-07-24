SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 24 July 2020

migration intake

migration intake

Published 24 July 2020 at 9:04pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will continue to pursue a suppression, not an elimination, strategy for coronavirus
  • Changes to coronavirus restrictions in South Australia and Tasmania, as Victoria registers six more COVID-19 deaths
  • And, experts warn Australia's reduced migration intake will have a devastating effect on the national economy
The number of permanent and temporary migrants coming into the country is expected to have dropped by 85 per cent this financial year

Treasury's budget estimates are based on the assumption that borders will re-open on the 1st of January next year, providing much-needed economic relief.

Deloitte economist Chris Richardson predicts the reduction in migration could cost the economy up to $50 billion over the next two financial years.

“That's a hole in the Australian economy. Come the end of 2021, there will probably be a quarter of a million fewer people in Australia than we've been expecting before the virus. That's a big number who aren't here. It has impacts on everything from the number of homes and apartments that we'll build, to the amount that gets spent at the shops." 
