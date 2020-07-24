Australian News in Punjabi: 24 July 2020

In this bulletin...





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will continue to pursue a suppression, not an elimination, strategy for coronavirus

Changes to coronavirus restrictions in South Australia and Tasmania, as Victoria registers six more COVID-19 deaths

And, experts warn Australia's reduced migration intake will have a devastating effect on the national economy

The number of permanent and temporary migrants coming into the country is expected to have dropped by 85 per cent this financial year





Treasury's budget estimates are based on the assumption that borders will re-open on the 1st of January next year, providing much-needed economic relief.





Deloitte economist Chris Richardson predicts the reduction in migration could cost the economy up to $50 billion over the next two financial years.





“That's a hole in the Australian economy. Come the end of 2021, there will probably be a quarter of a million fewer people in Australia than we've been expecting before the virus. That's a big number who aren't here. It has impacts on everything from the number of homes and apartments that we'll build, to the amount that gets spent at the shops." Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





