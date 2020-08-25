SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : 25 August 2020

SBS Punjabi

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus after a mask-free birthday bash.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus after a mask-free birthday bash. Source: Press Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2020 at 9:08pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 1:49pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Victoria records 148 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths; A sentencing hearing continues over the Christchurch mosque shootings; And, Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested to positive to coronavirus.

Published 25 August 2020 at 9:08pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 1:49pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Previous news bulletins

Australian News in Punjabi: 24 August 2020

Australian News in Punjabi: 21 August 2020

Australian News in Punjabi : 20 August 2020



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?