Australian News in Punjabi 25 Feb 2021: Brisbane on target to host the Olympics in 2032

The head of the Australian Federal Police has written to the Prime Minister warning Scott Morrison that allegations of criminal conduct must be reported to the AFP without delay. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has joined the growing list of people who knew of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins before Prime Minister Scott Morrison.





Health Minister Greg Hunt says the company responsible for the vaccine overdosing at a Brisbane nursing home has been warned it will be stripped of its contract if there are any further breaches.





Federal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds remains in hospital on Thursday





A Melbourne epidemiologist is encouraging the Victorian government to further work on improving its contact tracing processes amid criticism of the system.





Queensland will re-open to Greater Melbourne from this weekend.





The Food and Drug Administration in the United States has found the single dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.





Australia's world-first news media bargaining code will soon be in force after the legislation passed federal parliament.





Qantas has recorded a one billion dollar half yearly loss with the pandemic's travel restrictions seeing the carrier lose 6.9 billion dollars in revenue.





Western Australia's opposition leader says the Liberals can't win the state election.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she's delighted Brisbane has name the preferred candidate city to host the 2032 Olympics. Premier Palaszczuk says there won't be a need to build large new stadiums in the coming years.





