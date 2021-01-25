SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 25 January 2021: Was today too hot to handle? Tomorrow will be hotter as heatwave continues in Australia

What you need to know to protect yourself from the Heatwaves

What you need to know to protect yourself from the Heatwaves Source: AAP

Published 25 January 2021 at 9:13pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Many parts of Australia put up with sweltering heat today as the mercury crossed 40 degrees. While Victoria has already begun to experience respite, New south Wales will continue to sizzle tomorrow. The threat of bushfires rages unabated in South Australia. This and more, along with forex rates, sports updates and the weather forecast in the bulletin tonight.

In this bulletin....

 

** Australia suspends quarantine-free travel with New Zealand for at least 72 hours...

** A heatwave envelops large parts of Australia, mercury crosses 40 degrees…

and

** In sport, former NRL boss named the new Australian Cricketers Association head.

Click the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

