Australian News in Punjabi : 26 August 2020

Morrison Xi Jinping

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/Mick Tsikas

Published 26 August 2020 at 9:21pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 1:49pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Another 24 people die of COVID-19 in Victoria with 149 new cases, The federal government defends its strained relations with China, And; Police investigate the case of sprinter Usain Bolt who contracted coronavirus.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


