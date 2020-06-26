SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 26 June 2020

Qantas has delayed its planned resumption of international flights until late December

Qantas has delayed its planned resumption of international flights until late December Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2020 at 8:59pm, updated 29 June 2020 at 9:39pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • States and territories have agreed to relax further restrictions following a national cabinet meeting
  • Overseas travellers returning to Australia will be tested for COVID-19 upon entry to quarantine and before they are allowed to leave
  • And, Australia and New Zealand win the hosting rights for the 2023 Women's World Cup
To hear the full news bulletin, click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


