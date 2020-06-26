Australian News in Punjabi: 26 June 2020

In this bulletin...





States and territories have agreed to relax further restrictions following a national cabinet meeting

Overseas travellers returning to Australia will be tested for COVID-19 upon entry to quarantine and before they are allowed to leave

And, Australia and New Zealand win the hosting rights for the 2023 Women's World Cup

