Australian News in Punjabi: 26 November 2020

Medical staff taking details from people who are queuing at the COVID-19 Testing facility at Parafield Airport in Adelaide, 17 November, 2020.

Medical staff taking details from people who are queuing at the COVID-19 Testing facility at Parafield Airport in Adelaide

Published 26 November 2020 at 9:11pm, updated 26 November 2020 at 10:00pm
A number of serving Special Air Service members facing administrative action after a report into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan; the Parafield coronavirus cluster in Adelaide increases to more than 30 cases and in sport, an Adelaide premiership coach to headline Hawthorn's ground-breaking all female coaching group in the VFLW.

Members of Australia's special forces have been accused of killing 39 people and torturing two prisoners. It's believed the elite special air service soldiers need to show why they shouldn't be sacked with the defence department reportedly confirming it's taking administrative action. 

South Australia is ramping up coronavirus testing around Woodville after the discovery of two more positive cases including a teenage girl and a man in quarantine.

 and in sports

Bec Goddard will lead Hawthorn's VFLW team under a historic all-female coaching group line-up.

