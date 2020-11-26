Australian News in Punjabi: 26 November 2020

Members of Australia's special forces have been accused of killing 39 people and torturing two prisoners. It's believed the elite special air service soldiers need to show why they shouldn't be sacked with the defence department reportedly confirming it's taking administrative action.





South Australia is ramping up coronavirus testing around Woodville after the discovery of two more positive cases including a teenage girl and a man in quarantine.





and in sports





Advertisement

Bec Goddard will lead Hawthorn's VFLW team under a historic all-female coaching group line-up.





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



