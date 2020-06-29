SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 29 June 2020

SBS Punjabi

No Archiving VICTORIA COVID-19 DOOR-TO-DOOR TESTING

Paramedics perform COVID19 tests in Broadmeadows, Victoria. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2020 at 9:36pm, updated 29 June 2020 at 9:40pm
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 29 June 2020 at 9:36pm, updated 29 June 2020 at 9:40pm
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...

 ** Suburban lockdowns mooted as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Victoria...

** Prime Minister scoffs at Chinese spying claims against his government...

and

** New Queensland coronavirus rules force a major reshuffle of AFL fixtures.

To hear the full news bulletin, click on the audio player above. 

 

 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.
 

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?