Australian News in Punjabi: 30 July 2020

Victoria's mandatory mask wearing policy will soon be relaxed

Victoria's mandatory mask wearing policy will soon be relaxed Source: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Published 30 July 2020 at 9:11pm
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

** New restrictions for regional Victoria as the state records a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths…

** Three Queensland women charged over a coronavirus cluster in the state's south east…

and

**In sport, a new signing for Macarthur FC ahead of its first A League season.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter



