Australian News in Punjabi: 31 July 2020

Australian residents returning from India

Australian residents returning from India

Published 31 July 2020 at 8:59pm, updated 31 July 2020 at 9:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • Victoria flags tighter coronavirus restrictions, as the state registers 627 new cases and eight more deaths
  • Facebook and Google to be made to pay for news content
  • And, South Australia expects to get more cases of coronavirus in the coming days from the passengers aboard a flight from India.
A Malaysian Airlines flight coming from India will land in Adelaide tomorrow morning [[sat morning]].

All passengers will go into hotel quarantine.

South Australia's Chief Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier, says she expects some of the 170 people on board will have the coronavirus.

“I've got teams in our health department and SAPOL** working on all of the logistics, to make sure that that goes smoothly. But I think what will eb clear from that is that we probably will have some more cases in South Australia over the next week or so, because we know that the disease is really at high prevalence in India."
Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

