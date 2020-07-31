Australian News in Punjabi: 31 July 2020

In this bulletin...





Victoria flags tighter coronavirus restrictions, as the state registers 627 new cases and eight more deaths

Facebook and Google to be made to pay for news content

And, South Australia expects to get more cases of coronavirus in the coming days from the passengers aboard a flight from India.

A Malaysian Airlines flight coming from India will land in Adelaide tomorrow morning [[sat morning]].





All passengers will go into hotel quarantine.





South Australia's Chief Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier, says she expects some of the 170 people on board will have the coronavirus.





“I've got teams in our health department and SAPOL** working on all of the logistics, to make sure that that goes smoothly. But I think what will eb clear from that is that we probably will have some more cases in South Australia over the next week or so, because we know that the disease is really at high prevalence in India." Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





