Australian News in Punjabi: 4 December 2020

In this bulletin...





Australia's electronic surveillance laws to be overhauled

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says a final decision on when to reopen the border won't be made until Monday

Indian farmers' groups say no to govt food, deadlock continues as talks fail again

And, legal notice sent to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her “derogatory remarks” about the ongoing farmers' protests

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Advertisement

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









