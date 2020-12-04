SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 4 December 2020

SBS Punjabi

Indian farmers' protest: Farmer groups say no to govt food, deadlock continues as talks fail again

Indian farmers' protest: Farmer groups say no to govt food, deadlock continues as talks fail again

Published 4 December 2020 at 10:05pm, updated 4 December 2020 at 10:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • Australia's electronic surveillance laws to be overhauled
  • Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says a final decision on when to reopen the border won't be made until Monday
  • Indian farmers' groups say no to govt food, deadlock continues as talks fail again
  • And, legal notice sent to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her “derogatory remarks” about the ongoing farmers' protests
Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi
