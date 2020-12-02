‘High spirits and Langar legacy’: Farmers brave tear gas and water cannons to barricade Delhi

Highlights Tens of thousands of farmers choke India’s capital in giant demonstrations

They travelled hundreds of miles to hold protests against the government’s new agricultural laws

Members of the Indian diaspora come out to support the farmers, with protests seen in major Australian cities

For the seventh consecutive day now, farmers from across India have been protesting the government’s recent changes to three major farm legislations, in New Delhi and its adjoining areas.





Indian state police and authorities have so far struggled to contain the agitation of the farmers and their families that mainly started from the northern state of Punjab.





In a pre-planned action by dozens of organisations mainly from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, farmers have come in full swing to encircle New Delhi. Farmer's trucks and tractors lined up blocking the way during a protest against the farm laws at Singhu border on Sunday. Source: ANI/Prabhat Mehrotra





According to an earlier estimate, over 300,000 people were expected to join the protests that are collectively termed as ‘Delhi Chalo’ [Let’s go to Delhi] and ‘Delhi Ghero’ [Let’s encircle Delhi] by some farmer organisations.





Thousands of tractor-trailers covered with waterproof plastic sheets, that are also being used by farmers as temporary shelters, are now a common sight across New Delhi and its nearby bordering towns.





Despite the government’s resistance, angry farmers have blocked major highways connecting Delhi- Sonipat, Rohtak, Jaipur, Ghaziabad-Hapur and Mathura. A group of people affiliated with Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) started their journey from Bathinda to New Delhi on 26 November. Source: Photo supplied by Gurtej Singh





Gurtej Singh is one such farmer who reached at the Delhi border along with a group of over 100 people from his village Gurusar near Bhagta Bhai Ka from District Bathinda, Punjab.





People from his village had prepared for days to collect necessary utilities including months of food items, cooking pans, quilts, etc before they started their journey for New Delhi on 26 th November.





Mr Singh along with his group have been staying on highways, sleeping on roads, something that they aim to continue for the next month or so or at least until a resolution is achieved with the government.





Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi that these peaceful protests have been ‘iconic’ in the history of modern India.





“We have never seen such unity among various farmer associations across the nation. I am glad that the people are fighting for a good cause – that is to protect our motherland, way of life, and culture.





“It is not acceptable what the government has been doing to us. They are trying to suppress us the most inhumane way possible.” A group of farmers cooking food near Delhi-Ambala highway. Source: Photo courtesy Mr Singh





Mr Singh said they faced many road blockades and police aggression to stop their march to New Delhi.





“There were 15-20 feet trenches that were dug on the National highway. Roads were blocked with big stones… Our vehicles were damaged. But they couldn’t deter us in our mission.





It was shear police brutality as they used tear gas and water cannons to prevent us from reaching Delhi.

Mr Singh who is a small-scale farmer with only 2.5acres of land is afraid that new laws will favour big-corporations that may eventually take up their lands.





Internet support grows for farmer protests





Meanwhile, the support for the farmers’ protests is growing over the last few days. Internet is now flooded with the pictures of protesters with many hashtags including #standwithfarmerschallenge which has now crossed 600K on Facebook.





Screenshot of a Facebook post by Prasad Radhakrishnan Source: Facebook





Cartoonist Prasad Radhakrishnan’s illustration of a farmer marching toward New Delhi has attracted over 2000 shares within two days of sharing it on Facebook.





Some other heart-wrenching images of farmers facing police aggression to stop the protesters have also surfaced on Twitter.





Farmers in high spirits with their Langar legacy





Many farmers have been preparing and sharing free food along with their temporary shelters across various highways and roads next to Delhi borders.





We are not here to stop or go back. We are in high spirits and we will definitely succeed in our mission.

Mr Singh said their legacy of the Sikh Langar prevails as they aim to serve free food to anyone who is in need including the police personal who are deployed there to stop them to move ahead.





“The food is for everyone. We are known as Anndata [who serves free food] and there is a reason for it… We have food items that can keep us going for the next six months,” he said. A group of farmers having food prepared as Langar (Sikh community kitchen). Source: Photo courtesy Mr Singh





On road commemorations to celebrate Guru Nanak Parkash Purb





The protesting farmers even celebrated Guru Nanak dev ji’s Parkash Purab (birth anniversary), while staying on roads and near the barricades that are being used to stop them entering New Delhi.





Farmers at the Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway celebrated Gurpurb by lighting candles across the cement blocks that have been placed as barricades to stop them.





A group of farmers putting candles on the barricades used to stop them to march ahead at Delhi border. Source: Photo courtesy Mr Singh





People come out in support of Indian farmers’ protests across Australia





People hailing from India’s northern state of Punjab living in Australia are using various forms of expression to show their support for the Indian farmers opposing the controversial farm laws.





A peaceful demonstration took place in Perth this Sunday to call upon the Indian government to stop using aggression and other harsh measures against the farmers.

Jagga Chauhan who was one of the main organisers of this protest said he wants to see more people from the diaspora to come out and raise their voice against the recent amendments of the farm bills.





“These amendments mean that the farmers will now need to fight for their lands. They are already on the verge of losing their source of income to big corporates,” he said.





“It’s people’s right to hold peaceful demonstrations. The government should act with due diligence and work for the people and not for the corporates, to resolve it amicably." A peaceful demonstration was held at Perth this Sunday. Source: Mohit Kareer Photography/Kingz Production





Dalwinder Singh who participated in this protest touched on why Punjabis across Australia are supporting this cause.





“Majority of Punjabi living in Australia are from an agricultural background and they are connected with their families back home,” he told SBS Punjabi.





“I am following this movement from the last two months. I feel it is my moral duty to raise my voice in support of protesting farmers using social media platforms. We should come up together and share this story with the world so that everyone knows what’s happening in India.” Dalwinder Singh along with a group of people holding banners at Perth to show their solidarity with the Indian farmers’ protests. Source: Mohit Kareer Photography/Kingz Production





There have been reports of a different set of demonstrations from Wollert in Melbourne, and during the second day-night cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket ground this Sunday.





People have been using cars and other vehicles to put banners with hashtags #supportfarmers #Punjabfarmers and #Istandwithfarmers to support their cause.





Meanwhile, peaceful protests took place at the major landmarks across Melbourne and Adelaide on Tuesday, December 1. More details to follow....





LISTEN TO 'High spirits and Langar legacy': Farmers brave tear gas and water cannons to barricade Delhi





