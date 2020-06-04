SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 4 June 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2020 Virtual Leaders Summit between Australia and India at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2020 Virtual Leaders Summit between Australia and India Source: AAP

Published 4 June 2020 at 8:46pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Australia - India virtual summit, the federal government's HomeBuilder scheme, protests and arrests in New York, and more charges laid in the Gold Coast murder of Cian English are among the news stories in tonight's Punjabi news bulletin.

Here are the headlines of tonight's news wrap:

** Australia and India upgrade their relationship, but Scott Morrison says there is more work to do...

** The opposition mocks the federal government's new HomeBuilder scheme...

and 

**New York City is under a curfew imposed after rioting in the wake of Mr Floyd; 60 people arrested.

Click on the player above to hear the full bulletin.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


