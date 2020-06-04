Australian News in Punjabi: 4 June 2020

Here are the headlines of tonight's news wrap:





** Australia and India upgrade their relationship, but Scott Morrison says there is more work to do...





** The opposition mocks the federal government's new HomeBuilder scheme...





and





**New York City is under a curfew imposed after rioting in the wake of Mr Floyd; 60 people arrested.





Click on the player above to hear the full bulletin.





