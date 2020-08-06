SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 6 August 2020

Published 6 August 2020 at 9:14pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

** Another 471 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths recorded in Victoria…

** A coronial investigation into the deaths of multiple residents at a nursing home.

and

** In sport, two high profile NRL figures forced to self isolate for breaching health protocols.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

