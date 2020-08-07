SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 7 August 2020

Qantas has delayed its planned resumption of international flights until late December

Qantas has delayed its planned resumption of international flights until late December Source: AAP

Published 7 August 2020 at 9:04pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

450 new coronavirus cases, and 11 more deaths, in Victoria

The Acting Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer gaining in confidence there will be a COVID-19 vaccine

And, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is emphasising attempts to counter the coronavirus pandemic are not wholly dependent upon a vaccine for the virus being developed.

Mr Morrison says a vaccine is not assured, and this is reflected in the national cabinet's economic plan.

"You can't count on that, that's why the economic plan that we are putting in place and have been now for many months in so important, you have to address the health issues and perhaps it will be a treatment first as opposed to a vaccine that will mitigate the impact and enable broader restrictions to be eased."

Meeting today, National Cabinet has agreed to a paper on Aged care preparedness, given recent events in Victoria, and a relevant audit of capabilities.

It's also agreed to continue existing caps on overseas passenger arrival until the 24th of October and continued restrictions on outbound travel by Australians.

The national cabinet will meet again in two weeks on Aug 21.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

