Australian News in Punjabi: 7 August 2020

450 new coronavirus cases, and 11 more deaths, in Victoria





The Acting Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer gaining in confidence there will be a COVID-19 vaccine





And, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is emphasising attempts to counter the coronavirus pandemic are not wholly dependent upon a vaccine for the virus being developed.





Mr Morrison says a vaccine is not assured, and this is reflected in the national cabinet's economic plan.





"You can't count on that, that's why the economic plan that we are putting in place and have been now for many months in so important, you have to address the health issues and perhaps it will be a treatment first as opposed to a vaccine that will mitigate the impact and enable broader restrictions to be eased."





Meeting today, National Cabinet has agreed to a paper on Aged care preparedness, given recent events in Victoria, and a relevant audit of capabilities.





It's also agreed to continue existing caps on overseas passenger arrival until the 24th of October and continued restrictions on outbound travel by Australians.





The national cabinet will meet again in two weeks on Aug 21.





