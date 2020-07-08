SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 8 July 2020

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP

Published 8 July 2020 at 9:52pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In today’s news bulletin:

A heavy-handed warning for Melbourne residents as the city prepares to return to lock-down; The A-C-T records three new Coronavirus infections - after a month of no cases; And in Formula One, is two- time world champion Fernando Alonso set for a comeback?

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

