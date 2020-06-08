SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 8 June 2020

SBS Punjabi

Kamaljeet Sidhu

A candlelight vigil was organised on Sunday to honour the memory of Indian student, Kamaljeet Sidhu, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her husband on May 20. Source: Supplied

Published 8 June 2020 at 9:04pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; including updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

  • The government's free childcare package to end next month
  • Black Lives Matter protests continue around the world
  • And, the family and community pay tribute to Indian woman allegedly murdered by her husband in Sydney
Click on the player above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

If you or someone you know is impacted by family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.

‘Devastated’ family and community pays tribute to Indian woman allegedly murdered by her husband in Sydney

Indian woman allegedly stabbed by her husband in Sydney in a suspected domestic violence attack



