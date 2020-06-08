Australian News in Punjabi: 8 June 2020

In this bulletin...
- The government's free childcare package to end next month
- Black Lives Matter protests continue around the world
- And, the family and community pay tribute to Indian woman allegedly murdered by her husband in Sydney
Click on the player above to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
If you or someone you know is impacted by family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit . In an emergency, call 000.
