Australian News in Punjabi : A 22-year prison term for the Victorian truck driver responsible for the death of four police officers

Mohinder Singh (file image)

Truck driver Mohinder Singh had been using and trafficking drugs in the lead up to the fatal crash. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 14 April 2021 at 9:49pm
By MP Singh
No apology but some regret from the Prime Minister over the Christine Holgate controversy, A 22-year prison term for the Victorian truck driver responsible for the death of four police officers, and in sport, veteran Indian hockey player Balbir Singh junior has died.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

The Prime Minister has refused to apologise to former Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate but has expressed regret his language in parliament caused her distress.

And the Prime Minister is set to meet former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins - two months after she went public with rape allegations.

Forty-eight-year-old Mohinder Singh was found to be sleep deprived and high on drugs when he crashed a 19-tonne semi-trailer into the officers who had pulled over another vehicle on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

A Victorian MP has been accused of fraudulently reaping more than $160,000 through the sale of a dairy farm.

The Prime Minister looks to have abandoned his opposition to major vaccine hubs as pressure intensifies on him  to step up the pace of the rollout.

