Australian News in Punjabi : A 22-year prison term for the Victorian truck driver responsible for the death of four police officers

The Prime Minister has refused to apologise to former Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate but has expressed regret his language in parliament caused her distress.





And the Prime Minister is set to meet former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins - two months after she went public with rape allegations.





Forty-eight-year-old Mohinder Singh was found to be sleep deprived and high on drugs when he crashed a 19-tonne semi-trailer into the officers who had pulled over another vehicle on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.





A Victorian MP has been accused of fraudulently reaping more than $160,000 through the sale of a dairy farm.





The Prime Minister looks to have abandoned his opposition to major vaccine hubs as pressure intensifies on him to step up the pace of the rollout.





