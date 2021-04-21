SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : A frontline worker is in hospital with blood clots concerns after receiving the Pfizer vaccine a few days ago

Two separate cases of blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine have been recorded in Australia.

Five more blood clot cases likely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded across Australia. Source: AAP

A frontline worker is in hospital with blood clots concerns after receiving the Pfizer vaccine a few days ago; A senior Chinese diplomat urges Australia to develop a better understanding of China and renew relations; and in sport, Indian boxers secured at least four medals in World boxing tournament.

Published 21 April 2021 at 9:55pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

A Queensland police officer is in a Brisbane hospital being treated for blood clots. He received the Pfizer vaccine three days ago.

Ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Australian Medical Association has warned the renewed roll-out strategy needs to be clear and concise.

It comes as the Victorian government announces it will invest $50 million to establish domestic manufacturing capabilities of m-R-N-A vaccine technology.

Australia could potentially be drawn into a crisis of 'Cold War' if diplomatic tensions further deteriorate between the United States and China.

Australia's Prime Minister is preparing to take part in a global Leaders Climate Summit, hosted by the United States on Thursday to coincide with Earth Day.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

