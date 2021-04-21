Australian News in Punjabi : A frontline worker is in hospital with blood clots concerns after receiving the Pfizer vaccine a few days ago

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





A Queensland police officer is in a Brisbane hospital being treated for blood clots. He received the Pfizer vaccine three days ago.





Ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Australian Medical Association has warned the renewed roll-out strategy needs to be clear and concise.





It comes as the Victorian government announces it will invest $50 million to establish domestic manufacturing capabilities of m-R-N-A vaccine technology.





Australia could potentially be drawn into a crisis of 'Cold War' if diplomatic tensions further deteriorate between the United States and China.





Australia's Prime Minister is preparing to take part in a global Leaders Climate Summit, hosted by the United States on Thursday to coincide with Earth Day.





