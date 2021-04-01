Australian News in Punjabi: Brisbane's lockdown lifts with some restrictions to remain in place

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says while the lockdown only applied to people in Greater Brisbane, it's vital the temporary restrictions must apply to all Queenslanders.





Just 744,000 people have been vaccinated across Australia so far, well below the government's initial target of four million by early April.





Tourism operators call for more wage subsidies and direct financial support, saying half-price flights won't be enough for their businesses to stay afloat.





And in sports:





In football, five Australian cities and four in New Zealand have been announced to host matches for the 2023 Women's World Cup.





