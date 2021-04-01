SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Brisbane's lockdown lifts with some restrictions to remain in place

SBS Punjabi

People at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane,

Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital is now linked to a total of 17 coronavirus cases. Source: AAP

Published 1 April 2021 at 9:43pm, updated 1 April 2021 at 9:50pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Additional restrictions will be in place across Queensland for the next two weeks; the federal government defends the pace of the vaccine rollout and in sport the Australian and New Zealand host cities for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup announced.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says while the lockdown only applied to people in Greater Brisbane, it's vital the temporary restrictions must apply to all Queenslanders.

Just 744,000 people have been vaccinated across Australia so far, well below the government's initial target of four million by early April.

Tourism operators call for more wage subsidies and direct financial support, saying half-price flights won't be enough for their businesses to stay afloat.

And in sports:

In football, five Australian cities and four in New Zealand have been announced to host matches for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


