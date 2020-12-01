Australian News in Punjabi: Channel 7 takes Cricket Australia to court

In tonight's SBS Punjabi news bulletin:





New Zealand has raised concerns with China, amid a dispute between Australia and the Asian country over an offensive image. It comes after Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a fake image online, showing an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan boy.





China has dismissed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's demands for an apology. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has joined Australia in condemning the tweet.





Advertisement

There have been emotional reunions around the country, after some state borders re-opened for the first time in months. Queensland is once again welcoming travellers from Victoria and Greater Sydney, while South Australia has ended its travel ban on Victorians.











Thousands of people have flooded across the borders and airlines are at capacity, after more than 6,000 travellers booked tickets to fly to Brisbane.











A new report has found rent is unaffordable in every metropolitan area in Australia for people on low incomes and welfare. The Rental Affordability Index shows Hobart is the least affordable city for renting relative to income, with the average resident spending 31 per cent of their income on rent.





Those receiving the JobSeeker unemployment payment are faring even worse in every capital city, paying up to 69 per cent of their income on rent. Economist Ellen Witte says housing stress may become more widespread, with up to 1.8 million people expected to be on JobSeeker by the end of the year.











And in sports news:





Channel Seven is taking Cricket Australia to the Federal Court, claiming it breached a $450 million broadcast deal. CA was forced to change the 2020/21 game schedule due to the pandemic, including postponing the ODI series against New Zealand and T20 series against the West Indies.





The broadcaster says it has suffered commercial damage, and has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of manipulating the schedule. CA's interim chief executive, Nick Hockley, says it's disappointing Channel Seven is talking the game down.





Click on the player above to listen to the full bulletin Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus









