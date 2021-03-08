Australian News in Punjabi: Cricket Australia announces country's first statue of a female cricketer at SCG

In this bulletin,











** The federal opposition calls for Defence Minister Linda Reynolds to resign...





** A new task force will examine allegations of sexual harassment in Victoria's workplaces...





and





** On International Women’s Day, Cricket Australia announces installing Australia's first statue of a female cricketer at SCG.





