SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Cricket Australia announces country's first statue of a female cricketer at SCG

SBS Punjabi

The Australian women's cricket team

A statute of an Australian female cricketer will be installed at SCG. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2021 at 9:31pm, updated 8 March 2021 at 9:35pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

The newly-formed Recognition of Women in Cricket Working Group will decide which female Australian cricketer will be immortalised in bronze soon at SCG. Tune into the bulletin for more local and international news, updates on sports and forex, and tomorrow's weather forecast.

Published 8 March 2021 at 9:31pm, updated 8 March 2021 at 9:35pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin,

 

** The federal opposition calls for Defence Minister Linda Reynolds to resign...

Advertisement
** A new task force will examine allegations of sexual harassment in Victoria's workplaces...

and

** On International Women’s Day, Cricket Australia announces installing Australia's first statue of a female cricketer at SCG.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack