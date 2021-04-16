SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Death of NSW woman who had COVID-19 vaccine still under investigation

Two separate cases of blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine have been recorded in Australia.

Five more blood clot cases likely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded across Australia. Source: AAP

Federal health authorities say it’s still too soon to tell whether there’s any link between the death of a New South Wales woman and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; the federal government considers allowing vaccinated Australians to travel overseas for essential reasons and in sports, Hawthorn forward Jonathon Patton announces his immediate retirement from the AFL.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, has confirmed that the 48-year-old who had underlying health conditions, received the vaccine last week before developing blood clots and passing away.

The federal government is considering allowing vaccinated Australians to travel overseas for purposes such as work, medical reasons or funerals, and be given the option to quarantine at home upon return. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns the nation would have to prepare for 1,000 COVID-19 cases a week or more if travel does resume.

The Federal Court has found Australians were misled into thinking turning off location history on their Google account would stop the tech giant collecting personal data about their location.

Australia's environment ministers have agreed to phase out a range of single-use plastics by 2025 in a bid to provide national consistency for industry.

And in sports,

Hawthorn forward Jonathon Patton has announced his immediate retirement from the AFL.

And 

The federal government is considering whether to prioritise Australian athletes and their support staff for COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in July. 

