SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Dozens of Australians unable to board India flight after positive COVID tests

SBS Punjabi

More than 70 passengers barred from first repatriation flight from India after 40 test COVID positive.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 May 2021 at 9:54pm, updated 14 May 2021 at 10:39pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Around half of the 150 Australians registered to board the plane will be unable to fly; conflict in Gaza escalates further and in sport, Australia's Indian Premier League contingent could return home as early as this weekend.

Published 14 May 2021 at 9:54pm, updated 14 May 2021 at 10:39pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Dozens of vulnerable Australians have been barred from the first Commonwealth repatriation flight from India after failing a screening test.

The international community continues to call for an end to the violence in Israel and Gaza, as an escalation in the conflict enters its fifth day.

Victoria health authorities say they're encouraged by the negative test results received so far from primary close contacts of the state's latest COVID-19 case.

Advertisement
A controversial Tasmanian Liberal candidate won't take his seat in the state parliament after being charged by Queensland police with firearms offences.

The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she's concerned and distressed by sexual assault allegations levelled against state M-P Gareth Ward.

and in sport,

Australia's Indian Premier League contingent could return home in coming days, with cricket administrators hopeful of getting approval from the federal government.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.

News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack