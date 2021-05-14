Australian News in Punjabi: Dozens of Australians unable to board India flight after positive COVID tests

Dozens of vulnerable Australians have been barred from the first Commonwealth repatriation flight from India after failing a screening test.





The international community continues to call for an end to the violence in Israel and Gaza, as an escalation in the conflict enters its fifth day.





Victoria health authorities say they're encouraged by the negative test results received so far from primary close contacts of the state's latest COVID-19 case.





A controversial Tasmanian Liberal candidate won't take his seat in the state parliament after being charged by Queensland police with firearms offences.





The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she's concerned and distressed by sexual assault allegations levelled against state M-P Gareth Ward.





and in sport,





Australia's Indian Premier League contingent could return home in coming days, with cricket administrators hopeful of getting approval from the federal government.





