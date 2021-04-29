SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Evidence doesn't suggest a 'likely association' between deaths and COVID vaccine

SBS Punjabi

The TGA says current evidence does not suggest a link between the death of two men in New South Wales and the COVID-19 vaccine they received beforehand.

The TGA says current evidence does not suggest a link between the death of two men in New South Wales and the COVID-19 vaccine they received beforehand. Source: Pixsell

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2021 at 9:11pm, updated 29 April 2021 at 9:22pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia's medical regulator says the evidence so far suggests there is no likely connection between the death of two men and the COVID-19 vaccines they had beforehand; the federal government is criticised for keeping refugee families separated and in sport, Australia's Olympic team welcomes stricter COVID-19 protocols for the Tokyo Games.

Published 29 April 2021 at 9:11pm, updated 29 April 2021 at 9:22pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Health authorities are investigating the deaths of a 55-year-old man who died in a Tamworth hospital last week; and a 71-year-old man in Sydney, who had existing medical conditions.

In a new report, the Human Rights Law Centre says one method the government is using denies permanent residents who arrived by boat from reuniting with their families is by "endlessly deprioritising" their visa applications. A ministerial direction orders that applications for family reunification by those who arrived by boat be given the “lowest processing priority”. 

The United States says it is sending more than A$130 million [[US$100 million]] in COVID-19 supplies to India, including nearly one million instant tests on a first flight.

Advertisement
and in sport

The Australian Olympic Committee has welcomed extra COVID-19 testing protocols for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Newly announced protocols will mean athletes are tested daily, while Games participants won’t be allowed to take public transport. 

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack