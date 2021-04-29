Australian News in Punjabi: Evidence doesn't suggest a 'likely association' between deaths and COVID vaccine

Health authorities are investigating the deaths of a 55-year-old man who died in a Tamworth hospital last week; and a 71-year-old man in Sydney, who had existing medical conditions.





In a new report, the Human Rights Law Centre says one method the government is using denies permanent residents who arrived by boat from reuniting with their families is by "endlessly deprioritising" their visa applications. A ministerial direction orders that applications for family reunification by those who arrived by boat be given the “lowest processing priority”.





The United States says it is sending more than A$130 million [[US$100 million]] in COVID-19 supplies to India, including nearly one million instant tests on a first flight.





Advertisement

and in sport





The Australian Olympic Committee has welcomed extra COVID-19 testing protocols for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Newly announced protocols will mean athletes are tested daily, while Games participants won’t be allowed to take public transport.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









