Australian News in Punjabi: Government considering a migration overhaul in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Migration

PM Scott Morrison has already flagged a cut to Australia's immigration intake. Source: AAP

Published 9 March 2021 at 10:13pm, updated 9 March 2021 at 10:16pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin


  • Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in intensive care after falling on stairs
  • A parliamentary inquiry has heard around 80 per cent of JobSeeker recipients will be living below the poverty line when the base rate is set at around $620 per fortnight next month
  • And, the federal government considering a migration overhaul in the wake of the pandemic
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia must think about how temporary visa holders can meet workforce shortages as the country's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis has stalled Australia's migration program - with the net migration intake expected to fall into negative levels for the first time since World War Two.

The latest federal budget estimates a loss of 72,000 people from the migration intake for the 2020-21 financial year, with net overseas migration not expected to return to positive levels until 2022-23.

Mr Morrison says the government needs to keep an open mind on overhauling Australia's migration program.

"We must also re-look at the role that temporary visa holders play in meeting our economy’s workforce requirements, where Australians do not fill these jobs. Rather than taking Australian’s jobs, we need to instead appreciate how filling critical workforce shortages with temporary visa holders can actually create jobs elsewhere in the economy and, in particular, sustain growth and services in our regional economies."


Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi

