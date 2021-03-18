SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the end of the JobKeeper program

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

'침통한 연방총리'...스콧 모리슨 연방총리가 23일 연방의사당 입구에서 기자회견을 갖고 있다. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 18 March 2021 at 9:08pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 9:10pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The government's industrial relations bill passes the senate; The next phase of the vaccine rollout due to begin soon and in the AFL, Eddie McGuire insists the board of the Collingwood football club did not pressure him to resign.

In this bulletin,

The industrial relations omnibus bill has passed the Senate by 35 votes to 33 after the Morrison government removed the vast majority of its own industrial relations reforms.

Mr Morrison has also defended the impending end of JobKeeper wage subsidy support at the end of March, saying the program had done its job and keeping it in place could hold the economy back.

An interim report on Australia's skilled migration program has been tabled in Parliament. The report recommends consideration to civil engineers, electrical engineers, mechanics, cooks, carpenters, electricians, health, trades and a range of jobs in agriculture and manufacturing.

Australia has recorded no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, prompting the federal health minister Greg Hunt to declare Australia's containment measures a success.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his handling of historic rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has undertaken legal action against the ABC for defamation.

And in sport, former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says the decision to resign was his alone, and he was not pressured to do so by the club's board.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi

