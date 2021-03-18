Australian News in Punjabi: Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the end of the JobKeeper program

In this bulletin,





The industrial relations omnibus bill has passed the Senate by 35 votes to 33 after the Morrison government removed the vast majority of its own industrial relations reforms.





Mr Morrison has also defended the impending end of JobKeeper wage subsidy support at the end of March, saying the program had done its job and keeping it in place could hold the economy back.





Advertisement

An interim report on Australia's skilled migration program has been tabled in Parliament. The report recommends consideration to civil engineers, electrical engineers, mechanics, cooks, carpenters, electricians, health, trades and a range of jobs in agriculture and manufacturing.





Australia has recorded no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, prompting the federal health minister Greg Hunt to declare Australia's containment measures a success.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his handling of historic rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has undertaken legal action against the ABC for defamation.





And in sport, former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says the decision to resign was his alone, and he was not pressured to do so by the club's board.





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



