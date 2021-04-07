Australian News in Punjabi : Prime Minister Scott Morrison denies he criticised the European Union over vaccine supply

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says her government is setting up a mass COVID-19 vaccination hub at Homebush in Sydney’s west.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied he criticised the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supply.





The University of Oxford has paused a small trial testing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca in children and teenagers as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received the shot.





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the establishment of a trans-Tasman travel bubble as "a step back to normal".





The annual report by Amnesty International also criticised the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prison.





The Australian women's football team is in camp preparing for its first international match in 12 months.





