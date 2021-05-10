Australian News in Punjabi :The Federal Court hears a challenge to the India travel ban

In this bulletin:





The federal court has begun hearing a case challenging the legality of the federal government's ban on Australian citizens and residents returning home from India.





Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India have dropped from a peak of more than 400,000 daily cases.





New South Wales residents aged between 40 and 49 could receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a new purpose-built hub in Sydney within weeks.





Meanwhile, New South Wales authorities haven't detected any further cases of COVID-19 in the community.





A record number of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be distributed across Australia this week.





Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says this year's federal budget will include substantial investment in aged care, but admits it won't solve all of the challenges faced by the sector.





Labor's treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers says if the government really cared about issues like aged care, it would've responded sooner.





The tourism sector is urging the federal government to set a time frame for the resumption of travel to Australia.





