Australian News in Punjabi : The government extends Telehealth services for another six months

Telehealth session

Telehealth session Source: AAP

Published 26 April 2021 at 9:58pm
By MP Singh
The lockdown in Western Australia ends at midnight with some restrictions to remain in place, The government extends Telehealth services for another six months, and in sport, Three Australian cricketers leave the Indian Premier League.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions will emerge from a three-day lockdown from Tuesday but interim restrictions will remain.

More than a hundred Qantas passengers are still waiting for coronavirus test results, after flying to Melbourne with an infected traveller five days ago.

The Health Minister has defended Australia's quarantine arrangements in response for calls for it to be overhauled.

The federal government will extend its Medicare-subsidised TeleHealth service, allowing people to access doctors remotely,  until the end of the year.

Authorities in India have extended the lockdown in the capital New Delhi for another week following the devastating new surge of infections.

Australia's billions in fossil fuel subsidies are under the spotlight in a new report as the United States puts pressure on other countries to stop handing money to the sector.

Australian cricket players Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson have left the Indian Premier League, as the country deals with a record surge of COVID-19 cases.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


