Australian News in Punjabi : Victoria's COVID-19 cluster grows to 15 cases

People line up to get tested for Covid-19 outside the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AAP Image/Luis Ascui) NO ARCHIVING

People line up to get tested for Covid-19 outside the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 26 May 2021 at 9:45pm
By MP Singh
Victoria's COVID-19 cluster grows to 15 cases, Scott Morrison says the Labor party is playing politics with the pandemic, and Melbourne's virus outbreak sees Essendon and Carlton fly out of Melbourne earlier than planned for interstate matches.

In this bulletin:

Victoria wants federal government funding to build the centre that's modelled on Howard Springs where there's no shared air-conditioning. 

The Federal Opposition is calling for public information campaigns to encourage Australians to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Labor party is playing politics with the pandemic by undermining hotel quarantine and the vaccine rollout.

Members of the stolen generations have taken part in rallies across Australia for National Sorry Day.

New South Wales Labor leader Jodi McKay insists she has the support of her colleagues despite two senior frontbenchers quitting within 24 hours.

Essendon and Carlton players and staff have departed Melbourne earlier than planned, to ensure they don't get trapped by any further restrictions amid Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

