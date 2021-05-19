Australian News in Punjabi : Australia sets a new daily COVID-19 vaccine record

In this bulletin:





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia has set a new daily coronavirus vaccine record by more than 10,000.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the government's decision to invest $600 million in a new gas-fired power plant in the New South Wales Hunter Valley.





Labor foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of undermining Australia’s relationship with China by acting recklessly for domestic political gain.





India is again reporting a record daily increase in COVID-19 deaths





Some 4,529, new fatalities have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, up from 4,329 the previous day.





The United Nations says more than 58,000 people have been displaced by Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as neither side shows any signs of agreeing to a ceasefire.





Thousands of Japanese doctors are calling for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled, because of the coronavirus pandemic.





