Australian News in Punjabi : Australia sets a new daily COVID-19 vaccine record

People are seen queuing to enter a mass COVID-19 vaccination hub on May 10, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Source: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Published 19 May 2021 at 10:03pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australia sets a new daily COVID-19 vaccine record, The federal government defends its decision to spend $600 million on a new gas-fired power station, and in sport, Thousands of Japanese doctors call for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled.

In this bulletin:

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia has set a new daily coronavirus vaccine record by more than 10,000.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the government's decision to invest $600 million in a new gas-fired power plant in the New South Wales Hunter Valley.

Labor foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of undermining Australia’s relationship with China by acting recklessly for domestic political gain.

India is again reporting a record daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

Some 4,529, new fatalities have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, up from 4,329 the previous day.

The United Nations says more than 58,000 people have been displaced by Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as neither side shows any signs of agreeing to a ceasefire.

Thousands of Japanese doctors are calling for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


