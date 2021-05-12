Australian News in Punjabi : Mixed reactions after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers his third Budget

In this bulletin:





Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg insists the government is supporting new migrants, despite its decision to force them to wait longer before being able to access most welfare payments.





The federal opposition is questioning whether Australians will see enough return for the debt forecast in last night's budget.





Advertisement

Victorian health authorities say poor use of Q-R codes has affected their ability to contact trace people who attended the same restaurant as the state's latest COVID-19 case.





India is reporting record rise in deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities past 250,000.





Hostilities in the Middle East have escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.





The Victorian government will spend $70 million to establish publicly funded assisted reproductive services.





Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









