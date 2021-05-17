Australian News in Punjabi : An Australian repatriated from India tests positive for COVID-19 in Darwin

In this bulletin:





Israel has launched dozens of more airstrikes on several locations in Gaza in response to rockets from Hamas.





A traveller who returned to Australia on board the first repatriation flight from India since the travel ban was lifted has tested positive for COVID-19





Advertisement

India has recorded more than 281,000 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to reveal the benchmark for reopening Australia's international borders, saying only that the restrictions will remain in place until it's safe to do anything different.





Almost a million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in New South Wales.





A royal commission has heard the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in disability residential care has been an "abject failure".





The Victorian government increasing more than 50 jobs for women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to educate communities about COVID-19.





Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









