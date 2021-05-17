SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : An Australian repatriated from India tests positive for COVID-19 in Darwin

About 80 Australians who were stranded in coronavirus-ravaged India have touched down in Darwin on the first post-ban repatriation flight.

Qantas repatriation flight from India taxiing at RAAF Darwin in Darwin, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 17 May 2021 at 10:02pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Fresh Israeli airstrikes hit several locations in Gaza, An Australian repatriated from India tests positive for COVID-19 in Darwin, And in sport, India retained number one position in ICC rankings.

In this bulletin:

Israel has launched dozens of more airstrikes on several locations in Gaza in response to rockets from Hamas.

A traveller who returned to Australia on board the first repatriation flight from India since the travel ban was lifted has tested positive for COVID-19

India has recorded more than 281,000 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to reveal the benchmark for reopening Australia's international borders, saying only that the restrictions will remain in place until it's safe to do anything different.

Almost a million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in New South Wales.

A royal commission has heard the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in disability residential care has been an "abject failure".

The Victorian government increasing more than 50 jobs for women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to educate communities about COVID-19.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

